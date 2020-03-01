LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who police say murdered a 21-year-old in March 2019 is now charged with strangling and beating his girlfriend while out of jail and waiting trial for the murder charge.
Tyra Dear was shot and killed on March 1, 2019. On Sunday, Dear's family gathered to remember and honor Dear but to also voice concern that the person who police say killed her was allowed out of jail.
Austin Tudor, 25, was arrested and charged with murder soon after the shooting in 2019.
According to court records, Tudor was granted a release from jail under the home incarceration program on Jan. 23. He was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with assault and strangulation.
Tudor got into an argument with his girlfriend in the car and punched her in the face several times and strangled her to the point of causing bruising on her neck, according to an arrest citation.
He's once again being held at Metro Corrections.
"Tyra is special to all of us, she always will be," Dear's mother, Wanda Dear, said. "We want everyone to know that we won't forget about Tyra and we won't forget what he did."
Dear was shot on El Prado Street near Valley Station.
A witness told police Tudor put a gun to Dear's shoulder and said he would shoot her. Dear reportedly responded by challenging him to do it. Louisville Metro Police say that's when she was shot. She later died at the hospital.
Investigators say Tudor told them Dear was shot while trying to grab the gun.
Dear's family said they were appalled to learn that Tudor was released from jail before trial.
"I don't know if angry comes close to how I feel about it," Wanda Dear said. "He shouldn't have been let out in the first place."
Tudor was set to go to trial and face the murder charge in June.
