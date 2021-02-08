LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Adam Cortez was taken into custody Monday morning.
Police say the incident took place on Sunday, just before 5:30 a.m., when officers were called to the area of the Holiday Park mobile home park on Minor Lane, near Transglobal Drive, on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was transported to Norton Audubon Hospital, where she died shortly before 7 a.m.
The arrest report identifies the victim as Cortez's girlfriend and the mother of his child, but her name has not yet been released.
Police say Cortez confessed to shooting the woman.
He was arrested and charged with murder. Cortez is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.