BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man charged with murder has died after a medical incident in the Jackson County Jail, according to Jackson County Sheriff Department Rick Meyer.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a medical incident inside the Jackson County Jail on May 10, according to a news release. Inside the facility, police found Tobias Au unconscious and not breathing.
Meyer said lifesaving techniques were administered and Au was transported to a local medical center. He died on May 17.
Au, 30, was arrested and charged with murder on May 6 after reporting a fatal shooting to authorities.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. May 6, deputies were dispatched to the city's east side where they found the body of Ryan Joseph Ross, 28, of Seymour.
"The caller was Tobias Au," Meyer previously told WDRB. "Tobias told our dispatcher there was a shooting, and the subject was deceased inside the apartment."
Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. Meyer said Au shot and killed Ross, made the 911 call and then waited for police to arrive.
"It's not common for a suspect to shoot someone and stay on the scene," he said.
Indiana State Police are investigating the incident and are not releasing further information at this time.
