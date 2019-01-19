LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in connection with a December shooting on a TARC bus in downtown Louisville.
Lawrence Williamson, 65, was taken into custody Saturday and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a murder charge.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 at 4th and Market Streets near the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
Police said the victim, 42-year-old Michael Bennett, and another man got into some sort of fight on the bus.
While exiting the bus, the suspect fired several gunshots, hitting Bennett multiple times, according to police. He died at the hospital several weeks later on Friday, Jan. 11.
Williamson is being held at Metro Corrections and is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
