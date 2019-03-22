LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are facing several charges after police say he stole instruments and equipment from the University of Louisville School of Music.
According to court documents, 52-year-old Anthony Abrams and another man have stolen equipment valued at more than $70,000 in the past 30 days. Police say Abrams entered the school and stole the equipment on at least two occasions.
University of Louisville Police Chief Gary Lewis says the men were arrested late Thursday. All instruments have been recovered and will be returned to students.
Information on the arrest of Abrams' alleged accomplice was not immediately available.
The U of L School of Music Student Council posted a warning to students earlier this week on its Facebook page.
Campus police say all of the stolen equipment and instruments have been recovered.
Abrams admitted to the thefts, according to police, and helped investigators recover some of the equipment that had been sold. At least one U of L student posted that he got his instrument back.
Abrams is facing several charges, including two counts of burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
