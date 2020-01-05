LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man seriously hurt in an altercation outside a popular Bardstown Road bar early Sunday morning has died.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is not releasing many details at this time but told WDRB that a fight happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bardstown Road.
Metrosafe supervisors confirm the call was for a "man down" at 1133 Bardstown Road at 1:11 a.m. That's the listed address for Nowhere Bar. Witnesses say the incident happened near the front door of the bar and that they saw CPR being done on the man.
"The lady that was standing outside was just like, 'The security guard was fighting on a guy.' I saw them transport him onto the ambulance and from what he looked like, it was just scary. I didn't know if he was alive or dead or anything," Tim Koufax told WDRB.
LMPD said a man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries where he later died.
"He was belligerently drunk, which I understood, it's a club ... I get that. But at the same time, it's seriously not the security guard's job to put hands on someone out at a community club having a good time," Koufax said.
Nowhere Bar has not yet responded to several requests for comment.
The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
