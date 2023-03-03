LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died when he drove his car into a tree Friday evening.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the Traffic Unit, along with the Indian Hills Police Department responded on the car crash in the 100 block of Blankenbaker Lane around 8 p.m.
A preliminary investigation showed that the man, who was the only occupant of the car, lost control for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree while driving in the southbound lane.
Police said the victim was taken to University Hospital and was pronounced deceased.
As the investigation continues, both the north and southbound lanes of Blankenbaker Lane will be closed.
Police do not believe the accident to be related to the severe weather from Friday.
