LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is dead following a shooting just off Preston Highway.
Just after 11:30 Wednesday night, police were called to Guardian Ct. on reports of a shooting.
That is just south of Indian Trail Square.
Once officers arrived, they found a man in his early to mid 20s who has been shot. He died at the scene.
LMPD is investigating.
There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
