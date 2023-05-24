LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution after he bought empty bottles of Pappy Van Winkle online, filled them with something else, repackaged them and sold them overseas.
According to a pretrial diversion agreement, Sandeep Minhas bought the empty bottles on eBay between May 2018 and February 2019. He refilled them with a "foreign substance," sealed them to make them appear new and sold them to two auction houses in the United Kingdom, according to documents in U.S. District Court.
In total, he was paid $36,268.75 for 10 shipments to three different companies.
Minhas was ordered to pay all that money back in restitution and placed on diversion for 24 months. He is scheduled to appear in court in August to ensure he has complied with the agreement.
