LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found dead inside an east Louisville home after a 22-hour standoff with SWAT has been identified.
The standoff happened in the 5000 block of Oakbrook Drive, not far from the Kentucky Truck Plant, around 6 p.m. Thursday. Police had been called to the scene on a report of a domestic situation.
Friday afternoon, flames broke out at the home where Louisville Metro Police's SWAT team was trying to negotiate with a "barricaded subject" inside with other people.
Anchorage Middletown Fire Department interim chief Kevin Groody said firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor of the home when they arrived on scene. They were also told there was one person inside that was "potentially armed."
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.
In a news release Friday evening, an LMPD spokeswoman said two children were "safely removed" from the home hours before the man was found dead.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the subject Saturday as Jason L. Burgstaller, 38. The coroner said Burgstaller died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The fire and death remain under investigation by LMPD's Public Integrity Unit and the Louisville Metro Arson Unit.
