LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Iroquois Park Tuesday morning.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of a person down at 7000 Sanders Gate Road, off of Manslick and Palatka Roads. That is the address of LMPD's former Mounted Patrol building, located on the opposite side of the Winter Woods Spectacular.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s. Police say they suspect foul play, but haven't said how the man died. Police did say it's too early in the investigation to say if the man was killed there or died somewhere else.
The Jefferson County coroner has identified the man as 34-year-old Daud Ahmed. The coroner's report says he was shot multiple times in the chest.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
