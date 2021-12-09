LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found guilty in the case of a good Samaritan shot and killed for intervening with an assault.
Theodore Friendly was found guilty of murdering Michael Nellom in July 2020 in downtown Louisville. Witnesses said Nellom saw Friendly assaulting a woman outside Wayside Christian Mission East Jefferson Street and stopped to help.
That's when Friendly shot and killed Nellom. The jury recommended 25 years, and sentencing will be held in February.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.