LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is in the hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting in Jeffersonville late Friday evening.
According to a news release, Jeffersonville police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. involving two people in the 200 block of National Avenue, near W. Eastern Blvd.
That's where officers found multiple shell casings outside, along with a 26-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim received medical treatment at the scene before he was rushed to UofL Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives investigating the shooting located "the other involved shooter." Police said the shooting was a "focused attack involving two adult males who were familiar with each other. These two individuals were the only persons who perpetrated acts of violence."
The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into the Clark County Jail "for offenses related to the shooting." Police said it was an isolated event, and that there is no danger to the public.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at (812) 283-6633. Tips can also be made by calling 812-218-TIPS (8477).
