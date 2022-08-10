LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified.
According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
The reason for the traffic stop has not been released by police yet. KSP identified the man as 42-year-old Douglas Mullins on Wednesday.
According to police, Mullins' vehicle traveled westbound on the Joe Prather Parkway at speeds as high as 100 mph before he turned southbound onto U.S. 31-W. Police said the vehicle then made a U-turn and drove north on U.S. 31-W before running a red light near the intersection of U.S. 31-W and Gateway Crossing Boulevard.
His vehicle then hit three other vehicles before catching fire in the southbound lanes.
Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office.
The people inside the other three vehicles were taken to Baptist Health Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was injured.
