LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on Preston Highway.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to the 8100 block of Preston Highway, which is not far from Outer Loop, on a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m., according to department spokesperson Aaron Ellis
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot several times. The man, whose name and age is unknown, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries, Ellis said.
Due to the severity of the man's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit tips online here or by calling 574-LMPD (5673).
