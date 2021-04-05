LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man died during a police chase in Shelby County.
It happened Sunday night when Shelbyville police got a call of an intoxicated man inside a gas station. Police say they then got another call about the same man pointing a gun at someone on U.S. 60.
When police tried to pull the man over, he fled. KSP says the man lost control of the car during the chase and flipped. He was thrown from the car and died.
Police say no stopping devices were used.
No officers were hurt in the chase.
The man's identity has not been released.
