OLDHAM, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Chicago man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Rose Island Road in Oldham County on Friday evening.
Oldham County Police said officers responded to a injury accident near Rose Island Road and Oldham Acres Road around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The North Oldham Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, and the Oldham County Coroner also responded to the accident.
On scene, first responders found a black 2002 Jaguar off the road pinned to a large tree.
The driver, who has since been identified as Chicago resident Shelley Randolph, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said the car was traveling at a high speed and lost control. A toxicology and medical examiner report is pending, police said.
Anyone with information about this accident is encouraged to contact the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.
