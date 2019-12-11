LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was killed in early morning crash near Downtown Louisville.
The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday on the railroad tracks at Preston and Hill Streets. The vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and ended up rolling over onto the tracks, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preston and Hill Streets will remain closed as the investigation into the crash continues.
