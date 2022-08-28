LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night.
Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Rod, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
The driver, Samuel Richmond, 55, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died. No one else was injured in the accident.
No charges are expected in the accident.
