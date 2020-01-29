LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man is recovering after crashing his truck into a pond near GE Appliance Park.
The incident happened around 9:00 Tuesday night off of Global Distribution Way.
Crews found the man trapped in the driver's seat of the truck. After several minutes rescue crew members were able to free him from the truck. The water was about waist deep, said Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis.
"He had tried apparently before we got here to exit the vehicle by himself. But, of course, in a condition like this when the water is pushing up against you and you're already fatigued, you're not as strong as you'd normally be so it was normal for him to still be sitting there," said Yuodis. "This time of year, fast, fast, fast, fast ,fast because of how cold the water is and the temperatures tonight. Hypothermia sets in rapidly on a night like tonight so we want to make sure we get our crews in there and get the victim out as quick as we can."
The man was taken to the hospital and treated for back pain and hypothermia.
Investigators are not sure what caused the man to drive into the pond but rescuers say that this wasn't the first time its happened.
"We spoke to an employee earlier.. this is actually the 2nd time this has occurred. From what we could gather the gentleman did not work here. So, I don't know if he was just not familiar with the area and just drove off this dark road into the pond. So, we really don't know at this time how he ended up in this pond," Yuodis said at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.