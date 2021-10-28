LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars for his role in the death of a tourist on Kentucky Derby weekend.
Tyrone Thomas previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and burglary. Fatima Abu Diab and her brother, Fahed Abu Diab, also pleaded guilty in the death of Canadian tourist Scott Hunter.
Court records say the three targeted hotel guests to rob during Derby weekend in 2015. Hunter was shot and killed when he tried to fight back.
Fatima Abu Diab was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this month, and her brother is set to be sentenced next month. A fourth person pleaded guilty in 2015 and has already been released.
