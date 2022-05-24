LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Central Business District.
First Division officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of Chestnut Street around 9:50 p.m., according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff. That's near South 8th Street.
On scene, officers found a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to University of Louisville, where he later died, Ruoff said.
LMPD did not have anyone in custody as of Tuesday night. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
