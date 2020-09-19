LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man gunned down at 26th and Broadway early Saturday morning is the nephew of David McAtee, according to Metro Councilman-elect Jecorey Arthur.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the shooting victim as Marvin McAtee. The 47-year-old was killed just a feet from where his uncle, David McAtee, was shot and killed more than three months ago.
Louisville Metro Police officers found Marvin McAtee and another man with gunshot wounds around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near the Kroger on West Broadway and South 26th Street.
Marvin McAtee died at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The other victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
LMPD has not released information about possible suspects or details about what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
David "Yaya" McAtee was killed at 26th and Broadway in June and three months later his nephew, Marvin McAtee, is killed in the same place. pic.twitter.com/YTtymnCRwl— Jecorey Arthur 🇺🇲 (@jecoreyarthur) September 19, 2020
Marvin McAtee's death comes nearly four months after his uncle was shot and killed at the same location. A member of the Kentucky National Guard shot and killed David McAtee, 53, on June 1 at his restaurant, Ya-Ya's Barbecue.
Amid nights of protests over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, police have said they were dispersing a crowd at Dino’s Food Mart in violation of the then-citywide curfew when gunfire broke out. The day after David McAtee's death, LMPD released surveillance video of the shooting they said shows that McAtee fired a gun before officers returned fire.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.