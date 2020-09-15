LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed near Buechel early Thursday morning.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Six Mile Lane near St. Thomas Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in a vehicle that had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects.
The shooting marks the 117th homicide in Louisville in 2020, which ties the record number set in 2016.
