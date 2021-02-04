LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot to death in Bardstown Wednesday night, after he came into someone's home and got into an argument.
According to a news release from the Nelson County County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place just before 9 p.m. in the area of the Stonehouse Flats Subdivision, just west of the intersection between New Shepherdsville Road and Stonehouse Road.
Authorities are releasing few details about the incident. They say officers with the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, as well as the Bardstown Police Department, were sent to a home at that location on a report of a burglary.
When they arrived, they found the body of 35-year-old David Livers, who had been shot in the chest. Authorities say he died from his injuries.
Investigators say they believe Livers "entered the residence" and an "altercation" ensued.
"At this time, we will not be releasing any additional information," the sheriff's office states.
