LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot during a carjacking in the city's Park Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the reported carjacking and shooting in the 1200 block of Dixie Highway, near West Oak and Dumesnil streets, around 4:22 a.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He told police that a man and a woman took his vehicle at gunpoint, and that as he was running away, the man fired a gun at him, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The man and the woman took off in the victim's vehicle. It's unclear at this time whether or not the vehicle and/or the suspects had been located.
Mitchell said LMPD's Robbery Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
