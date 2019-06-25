LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council also approved an ordinance Tuesday night that would make possession of small amounts of marijuana the lowest priority for LMPD officers.
It passed in a 15-9 vote.
The ordinance does not decriminalize marijuana. Possession is still a misdemeanor that could mean up to 45 days behind bars.
However, LMPD has said that the ordinance won't change much since marijuana possession is already a low priority.
