FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council also approved an ordinance Tuesday night that would make possession of small amounts of marijuana the lowest priority for LMPD officers.

It passed in a 15-9 vote.

The ordinance does not decriminalize marijuana. Possession is still a misdemeanor that could mean up to 45 days behind bars.

However, LMPD has said  that the ordinance won't change much since marijuana possession is already a low priority.

