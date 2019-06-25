LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council passed a budget Tuesday night that will make across-the-board cuts to city services.
Surprisingly, with no discussion, the budget was passed with just one "no" vote, which was from District 24 Councilwoman Madonna Flood.
The budget saves some city employees and services by the skin of their teeth and sends pink slips to hundreds of others. Every department will feel cuts.
These dire straights are the result of a larger pension obligation from the state.
There was a welcome dose of good news for some late last week when council shuffled around numbers in Mayor Greg Fischer's budget proposal to find money for things like libraries, swimming pools and LMPD. But they did so by cutting Youth Detention Services from the budget. They plan to turn that over to the state.
Fischer released a lengthy statement after the vote, sharing his "concerns" with what Metro Council passed:
"Metro Council has approved a budget that reflects the difficult realities caused by our increasing state pension obligation. This increasing obligation is not the fault of Metro Council nor my office; however, when faced with the choice to raise revenue to prevent reductions in services to our citizens, Metro Council voted against new revenue.
"This budget is not what a thriving city like ours deserves, and it is not the budget that any of us want.
"Because we already have a lean government, there were no easy decisions. I proposed a balanced budget that prioritized public safety and basic city services, while working to minimize the pain on our most vulnerable citizens.
"Though the Council approved 99.5% of the budget I proposed, and I do appreciate that, I would not be doing my job if I did not share with you my concerns about their changes, including that their choices may deepen inequities in our community.
- "While I understand and share the desire to keep our library hours the same — and I love our libraries — Council does that by closing Youth Detention Services, before we can work out a solution with the State to keep our most vulnerable youth near their families and their schools.
- "The desire to keep the Middletown library is understandable, but Council has done that with deep cuts to our violence prevention efforts.
- "And Council has increased their neighborhood spending accounts by cutting the offices that work to create economic development throughout our city, and the office that makes Metro Government more efficient.
"While I disagree with these choices, my team will move forward, balance the budget and find ways to implement them with the least amount of pain to our residents. My thanks go to Budget Chair Bill Hollander for his leadership throughout this process.
"With our pension costs continuing to increase over the coming years, more cuts will keep coming. I don’t like it, but that’s reality. I understand that many people do not want to raise taxes, but no one likes service cuts either. We must face the reality that we must have new revenue if we want to continue to pursue greatness for our city.
"I pledge to continue to work with the State and our Metro Council to find new revenue, and to keep fighting to make sure Louisville has the services it needs to be the thriving, compassionate city that we all deserve."
Fischer will have until July 1 to sign off on what Metro Council passed Tuesday night.
After voting on the operating budget, the council also passed the Capital Budget, 25-0.
