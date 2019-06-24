LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is decision day for Louisville Metro Council in a budget vote expected to cut jobs and services throughout the city and services to the needy.
On the eve of that decision, groups facing cuts made final appeals to stave off their fate in the form of public letters, private emails and calls to councilmembers.
"We're hoping to still at this 11th hour to get funding for the living room program," said Chris Finzer, a member of the group Citizens of Louisville Organized and United Together (CLOUT). "If it loses its funding, I think, once again, we will be funneling mentally ill or addicted people into the jail."
CLOUT released a public letter Sunday night asking Louisville Metro Council members to reverse the planned $1 million budget cut that would end the Centerstone addiction and mental illness program called The Living Room.
"The Living Room is a wonderful project," said Jessica Green, a Louisville Metro Council member who represents District 1. "I understand the angst, and I understand the pain. I'm sad, and I'm sorry."
She expressed regret but did not indicate that she would vote for a reversal. Instead, she said the CLOUT appeal is indicative of the letters and calls she received Monday in attempts to stave off cuts.
"I heave read every single one," Green said. "But the reality of the situation is we are in tough financial times, and so tough decision have to be made."
An email from Louisville's coroner warns the spending slashed from her office would end free burial services for the needy. The deputy coroner responsible for them would be laid off.
"The indigent program was put on our office before I became coroner and have dealt with it until now," Dr. Barbara Weakley-Jones wrote. "You will need to find another agency to run that program and eventually find more land to bury individuals."
Louisville firefighters put their passion to paper as well, begging to keep the department's Grade Lane station open in an open letter.
"Closing down that fire station ... that could end up having someone lose their house or lose their life, not just lose their job," said Brian O'Neill, president of Louisville Professional Firefighters.
City leaders need to fill a $65 million shortfall due mostly to a state-mandated pension increase. They slashed services city-wide. Mayor Greg Fischer's budget proposal eliminated more than 300 jobs through attrition and layoffs. The council's version cut more due mostly to the fact that it would turn youth detention services over to the commonwealth of Kentucky. That agency alone has more than 100 employees.
The cuts made for contentious hearings as groups gobble for a piece of the $620 million taxpayer pie.
"People are still talking until the last minute," Green said. "We're continuing to have discussions even right now on what direction to go in."
Every appeal is like a Hail Mary in the closing seconds, but for the jobs and people at stake, the end result is no game.
Tuesday's council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
