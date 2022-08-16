LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Bradfordsville, Kentucky, won $225,000 from the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game.
According to a news release, he purchased a set of numbers for $1 at the Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville on Saturday.
The man has decided to remain anonymous.
After winning the ticket, he went to wake his wife up but she wasn't comprehending what was happening.
In the morning, they went to a couple stores to confirm his ticket was a winner and then he claimed his ticket Monday at lottery headquarters.
He received $159,750 after taxes and Redi Mart received $2,250 for selling the ticket.
