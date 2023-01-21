LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila.
The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning.
While a line wrapped around the street and building, WDRB News spoke with Wahlberg about his latest investment.
"I just basically took it upon myself to ask these guys to educate me on everything tequila and it is something that will take quite a long time," Wahlberg said. "I just have a huge appreciation for it."
University of Louisville football players Travis Taylor and Austin Collins rushed over after a morning workout to meet a man who has inspired them.
Actor @markwahlberg greets fans Saturday morning at @liquorbarn in Middletown, KY while promoting his new @FlechaAzulTeq. #MarkWahlberg @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/KfkCHYqqfg— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) January 21, 2023
"We had to get up in here and we say that Mark Wahlberg was going to be at this liquor bar and we immediately said 'get in the car, we're going, we need this,'" Taylor said.
Erica Woodridge said her friend Jenny Buttry drove five hours from Missouri – she was at the front of line after getting there at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
"She is a super fan, she is my best friend in the whole world and I love her and I called her and said 'Mark is going to be in town' and she said 'what?? I am coming in,'" said Woodridge.
Thank you so much @markwahlberg! Took dozens of photos with our team & guests @TheRealJeffRuby,Louisville. Tended bar and talked about our restaurants.Been to many. Love his new Tequila. Bought everyone a drink. So nice to everyone! pic.twitter.com/uEVL14u4Km— Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) January 21, 2023
Wahlberg stopped at Jeff Ruby's in downtown Louisville on Friday night to take photos with staff, bartenders and buy drinks for patrons.
"I need somebody to kind of take me under their wing and teach about bourbon," Wahlberg said.
On Saturday morning, as Wahlberg signed bottles at the liquor store, some of his fans got more and more nervous in anticipation of meeting him.
IMAGES: Actor @markwahlberg signs bottles of his @FlechaAzulTeq at @liquorbarn in Middletown, KY Saturday morning. More than 1,000 fans lined up to meet him - some waited 13 hours. #MarkWahlberg @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/IgARv8ROHo— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) January 21, 2023
"I have never met him...and I have loved him for 30 years," said Buttry, who ended up meeting Wahlberg.
Wahlberg joins a growing list of celebrities like George Clooney and Kendall Jenner who now have their own tequilas.
Wahlberg's business portfolio includes the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, a movie production company, a health and wellness company and a water line with music mogul Diddy. He also opened a car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio in 2018.
