Mark Wahlberg at Liquor Barn (8).jpeg

Mark Wahlberg signed bottles of tequila for thousands of fans at Liquor Barn on Jan. 21, 2023. WDRB photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila.

The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning.

IMAGES | Mark Wahlberg signs bottles of tequila for thousands of fans at Liquor Barn

1 of 15

While a line wrapped around the street and building, WDRB News spoke with Wahlberg about his latest investment.

"I just basically took it upon myself to ask these guys to educate me on everything tequila and it is something that will take quite a long time," Wahlberg said. "I just have a huge appreciation for it."

University of Louisville football players Travis Taylor and Austin Collins rushed over after a morning workout to meet a man who has inspired them.

"We had to get up in here and we say that Mark Wahlberg was going to be at this liquor bar and we immediately said 'get in the car, we're going, we need this,'" Taylor said.

Erica Woodridge said her friend Jenny Buttry drove five hours from Missouri – she was at the front of line after getting there at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

"She is a super fan, she is my best friend in the whole world and I love her and I called her and said 'Mark is going to be in town' and she said 'what??  I am coming in,'" said Woodridge. 

Wahlberg stopped at Jeff Ruby's in downtown Louisville on Friday night to take photos with staff, bartenders and buy drinks for patrons. 

"I need somebody to kind of take me under their wing and teach about bourbon," Wahlberg said.

On Saturday morning, as Wahlberg signed bottles at the liquor store, some of his fans got more and more nervous in anticipation of meeting him.

"I have never met him...and I have loved him for 30 years," said Buttry, who ended up meeting Wahlberg.

Wahlberg joins a growing list of celebrities like George Clooney and Kendall Jenner who now have their own tequilas. 

Wahlberg's business portfolio includes the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, a movie production company, a health and wellness company and a water line with music mogul Diddy. He also opened a car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio in 2018. 

Related Story:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.