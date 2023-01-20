LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila business in Kentucky.
The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila, and he will be in Louisville on Saturday to sign bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The signing will not include any personal memorabilia.
Wahlberg joins a growing list of celebrities like George Clooney and Kendall Jenner who now have their own tequilas.
Wahlberg's business portfolio includes the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, a movie production company, a health and wellness company and a water line with music mogul Diddy. He also opened a car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio in 2018.
