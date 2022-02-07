LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in downtown Louisville is partnering with a local nonprofit to support animals.

Marriott Downtown announced a partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society, the state's largest pet adoption agency, on Monday.

According to a news release, the hotel is donating extra linens to provide animals at the shelter, while Porch Kitchen & Bar, a restaurant inside the hotel, will donate one meal to a local animal shelter for every meal purchased at Porch.  

"We are looking forward to being a source of assistance in taking care of animals in need," Katelyn Stoppert, general manager of Porch Kitchen & Bar, said in a news release. 

The restaurant also has a dog statue named after Betty White, as a reminder of the hotel's commitment to animals.

"This partnership will help provide nutritious food for animals in need until they find a loving home of their own," Alisa Gray, vice president of outreach for Kentucky Humane Society, said in a news release. "It is a great example of how we can work together to ensure that every companion animal in our community is given the care they deserved."

