LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the country's best up-and-coming martial artists are in Louisville teaching their craft to others.
Kick Fest 2023 was held at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Saturday. It's Kentucky's only International Martial Arts Championship. Athletes from around the world taught classes to children and adults.
Several rings were set up based on experience levels and teaching abilities. Many of the competitors traveled from around the region to attend the event.
"It is a good opportunity for my children to see the karate world outside of Dayton, Ohio and get them the opportunity to compete against high-class competition," said Inaam Kenyatta, a team competitor.
Instructors said the competitions help students build confidence and self-esteem.
