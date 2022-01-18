IMAGES | Mayfield, Kentucky faces a long recovery after December tornado
A colorful sunrises over a pile of bricks and rubble from buildings destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 15, 2021
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
A St. Matthews Fire truck in a Mayfield, Kentucky neighborhood during tornado cleanup. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
An American Flag hangs in the door of the Mayfield, Kentucky U.S. Post Office. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers distribute donations to tornado victims in Mayfield, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on Dec. 15, 2021.
WDRB's Scott Reynolds reporting live from Mayfield, Kentucky following devastating tornadoes. Dec. 14, 2021.
"The truth is that perhaps a tornado of this size is a once-in-a-lifetime event," Minter said. "Well, I certainly hope that's the case, but there are plenty of other things that could happen to records anytime."
As the state approves $200 million for Western Kentucky State Aid, Minter hopes to secure money this session to help digitize records.
"As we rebuild and recover, we have an opportunity to think about what we could do better," she said. "Because we don't know what's next. We only know that something will be next."
Graves County Circuit Clerk Emily Bluzanis said it would be a wonderful advancement for clerks across the commonwealth to have digitized records.
Now, the courthouse is in a temporary spot in a shopping plaza while the plans for a $3 million new courthouse are considered.
Bluzanis said she hopes for patience from those going through any legal proceedings in Graves County and hopes for more construction to boost the temporary location.