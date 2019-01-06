LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leaders of Louisville's Metro Government will be sworn into their positions on Monday.
Mayor Greg Fischer will officially kick off his third term with an inauguration ceremony at Metro Hall Monday morning.
Several Metro Council members, newly elected and incumbents, will also be sworn in.
After the ceremonies, the council will have 19 Democrats and 7 Republicans seated.
The inauguration is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday.
