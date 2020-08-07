LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week, Kentucky courts resumed the eviction process for those who have fallen behind on rent payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those evictions resumed Aug. 1. Already, at least 40 eviction complaints have been filed in Louisville, but there is money to help those troubled residents.
On Friday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer held a news conference to remind residents about funds available through the city to help keep residents in their homes.
"We've made more than $21 million available through the federal CARES Act, available to Jefferson County residents who need help paying rent," Fischer said.
The city's eviction prevention program will help pay a person's rent for up to three months. It's for people who suffered financial hardships caused by COVID-19.
"When you're in that kind of spot, frankly, you just don't know what to do, and it can be overwhelming to think you're gonna get kicked out of the place that you live," Fischer said. "You may be receiving correspondence from your landlord that you may have difficulty understanding, and the question is, 'Where can you turn to get help?'"
Unlike other social service programs, it extends to residents in homes with moderate incomes. For example, a family of four that makes around $5,000 a month or less would qualify.
There's also money for landlords to file on behalf of a tenant if they live in a property that has received any local, state or federal subsidies.
The city has launched a new website as a one-stop shop that includes legal aid to help people who are in the eviction court process. It's called StopMyEviction.org.
To visit the site, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.