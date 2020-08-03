LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says it will still be another four or five months before the city has a new, permanent police chief.
According to Fischer, more than 10,000 people helped provide input on what the needed qualifications for a new chief should be.
From those responses a detailed profile was created and attached to the job posting.
"Ultimately, we all want the same thing - a safer, more racially just and more equitable city, and a city that shows the rest of America how to move from tragedy to transformation," Fischer said.
"Some expressed an interest in having a chief from the Louisville area, while others would prefer a chief who has no ties to the city, or to LMPD," said Amy Hess, Louisville's chief of public safety. "We also heard the community say they wanted somebody who could bridge the gap between the community and the police, and a willingness to try new approaches. Somebody with experience in a multi-racial community."
The city has hired a national firm, the Police Executive Research Forum, out of Washington D.C. to help with the search.
Since June, Robert Schroeder has served as interim chief, but Mayor Fischer said today that he won't have any input during the selection process.
The job posting will close on Aug. 31, but after candidates are pared down, it still likely won't be until the end of this year before a new chief will be named.
