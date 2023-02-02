LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg reaffirmed his commitment to ending gun violence, and announced the creation of two new government offices, in his inaugural State of the City Address on Thursday.
Greenberg's address took place at the Americana World Community Center in south Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
The mayor announced the creation of two new city government offices: the Office of Philanthropy, led by Mariana Barzun, and the Office of Immigrant Affairs, led by Amos Izerimana.
NOW: @LouisvilleMayor takes the stage for his first State of the City address to Louisville. Greenberg says the state of the city is ‘strong.’ pic.twitter.com/E1pRD3agVK— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) February 2, 2023
Joi McAtee has been named the executive director of the Office of Equity and Smedha Rao will serve as executive director of the Office of Sustainability.
"Mariana, Joi, Amos and Sumedha are among the amazing group of people who've brought their skills and passion for our city to work for Metro Government," Mayor Greenberg said in a written statement released before the speech. "Having been in office for just over a month, I can already tell you it's incredibly stimulating, challenging and important work. There's a sense of purpose and satisfaction when you go to work every day. And if that sounds good to you, we'd love to have you join our team too."
To combat gun violence in Louisville, Greenberg said he planned to use a three-pronged approach that would combine increasing support for the Louisville Metro Police Department, as well as attacking the root causes of crime, including poverty and education gaps.
"To make our city safer, we have to continue implementing reforms and make LMPD the best police department in America," Greenberg added, in the statement. "But we won't just police our way to safety. We will invest in programs that will help people who might be on the path to tragedy find reasons to change direction."
The mayor also touted the newly announced Community Care Campus for the homeless, which is scheduled to open on East Breckinridge Street between South Floyd and South Brook streets in the Smoketown neighborhood later this year. Greenberg said last month that the city had reached an agreement to purchase the Vu Hotel, C2 Event Venue and ancillary buildings owned in part by developer George Stinson for $6.9 million.
The Community Care Campus planned for that location is expected to provide medical respite care to homeless individuals leaving hospitalization, as well as nutritional services, on-site laundry services, medical treatment, mental healthcare and employment assistance.
"The truth is, I'm excited about where we are and what's ahead," Greenberg said in his statement. "I'm excited to continue working with people from all over Louisville."
"My team and I will be traveling throughout the city to better understand and meet the needs of our neighbors in the east, west and south. We'll be inside the Watterson and outside the Watterson. We want to hear from everyone."
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.