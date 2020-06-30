LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the photographer who was shot in Jefferson Square Park Saturday lost his life because of “senseless violence.”
McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, also expressed sympathy on the Senate floor Monday for the family of Tyler Gerth, 27, who died while documenting protests.
“He'd been attending demonstrations, both to speak up for Breonna Taylor as well as to document history," McConnell said. "Instead, he lost his life."
Taylor, a black woman, died after being shot by white police officers in a raid on her apartment March 13. The slaying for weeks has prompted protests against racial injustice and police brutality in Louisville.
Gerth’s suspected killer, Steven Lopez, 23, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and wanton endangerment.
“My sympathies and the … sympathies of all Kentucky and go out to the Gerth family," McConnell said.
