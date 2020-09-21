LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath said she vehemently opposes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to hold pre-election confirmation hearings to replace the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Total BS,” McGrath said.
McGrath, a former U.S. Marine and fighter pilot hopes to unseat McConnell in the November election. McConnel has served in the Senate since 1985 and, according to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University, retains a sizable lead among likely voters.
Ginsburg died Friday, and McConnell said a nominee of President Donald Trump “would receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
McGrath, at a campaign stop at the University of Kentucky, criticized McConnell plan, because in 2016, during President Barack Obama’s last year, the senate majority leader refused to give Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, a hearing on the Senate floor, after Justice Antonin Scalia had died.
At the time, in February 2016, McConnell said, “The American people should have a voice in the election of their next Supreme Court Justice.” That approach has become known as the McConnell rule.
McGrath said that now McConnell wants to change his own rule.
McConnell disagrees and said he blocked Obama’s pick to "check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president's second term."
"No Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president's Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” he said.
However, McGrath accused McConnell of changing the rules for the Republican Party’s benefit, according to a story by LEX18.
"You can't say in 2016 that in an election year, you're going to hold up a Supreme Court nominee, and then turn around and then four years later say, you're not,” McGraths said. “I mean, everyone knows that's total BS. It's wrong.”
According to a poll Quinnipiac University released last week, McConnell holds a 12-point lead among likely voters.
"After 36 years in the Senate, Majority Leader McConnell appears to have a comfortable path to six more years in Washington in one of the most expensive Senate races to date," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release.
