SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath said she would not vote for President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court and criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for pushing a confirmation vote so close to a presidential election.
"The principles that he cared about four years ago, so called, with the Supreme Court nominee, he doesn't care about that anymore," McGrath told supporters Monday at a campaign event in Shelbyville.
McGrath later told reporters McConnell should not move forward with a nominee right before a presidential election when he would not do so four years ago.
"We all know that's B.S. It's not right," she said. "It's all about power for power's sake. He has no principles. He has no moral compass."
McGrath said she would not vote for Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
"I don't think we should be voting on any nominee right now while the election's going on," she said. "I would not be voting for any nominee, no matter who they are."
McGrath appeared to agree with Democratic leaders who have said they would add seats to the court if they take over the Senate.
"That's definitely an option, OK. So is getting rid of the filibuster," she said. "There are lots of options out there, because, here's the thing: The system is broken."
In a statement, McConnell's campaign spokeswoman. Katharine Cooksey said:
"Amy McGrath's preference for a progressive court is clear. Few times have McGrath's extreme views been on display as much as they are now as she calls for a Supreme Court packing option. If it were up to her, the Supreme Court would be full of pro-abortion, anti-Second Amendment, activist judges."
McGrath also joined the chorus of those calling on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release more information about the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
"I would call for him to release as much as possible that he can within the law," she said.
McGrath also answered critics who say she has not consistently been on the front lines of the protests in Louisville. She did meet with protesters in Jefferson Square last week.
"I'm doing my best to listen to as many Kentuckians as possible," she said. "What I heard in Louisville last week was a lot of despair. People don't believe the system is going to change."
Criminal justice reform is part of McGrath's new "Cleaning Up the Washington Swamp Plan," which was released Monday.
The plan also calls for term limits.
"I think two terms is a reasonable amount," she said. "But, again, I think it needs be structural reform."
McGrath also commented on the New York Times report that Trump paid only $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017 and avoided paying any federal taxes at all in 10 of last 15 years.
"The fact that we have a president who's a so-called, self-proclaimed billionaire only paying $750 in taxes a year, I mean most Kentuckians pay way more than that," she said.
McGrath said federal officials should be required to disclose their tax returns for the past ten years.
With just over a month left before Election Day, the McGrath and McConnell campaigns have yet to agree on a face-to-face debate.
