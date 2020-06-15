LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County gym teacher has resigned after he allegedly criticized a woman for her weight during a protest.
The school district began investigating the teacher after complaints surfaced Friday night. It happened during a protest when several people lined up in front of the confederate monument statue in Brandenburg over fears that protesters would try to vandalize it.
As the two sides clashed, the gym teacher reportedly criticized a woman's weight and told her she should walk up the hill.
Meade County Schools' superintendent said the teacher voluntarily resigned before their investigation was complete.
