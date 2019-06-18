JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville leaders broke ground on a new medical concept for the city Tuesday morning.
River Ridge Surgical Suites is scheduled to open this fall. Staff there will perform outpatient procedures and minor surgeries on patients who want to avoid a trip to the hospital.
The facility is the latest business moving to the Jeffersonville Commons Shopping Center off East 10th Street.
According to a news release, the facility will consist of 12,000 square feet, with River Ridge Surgical Suites occupying 7,400 square feet. The remaining space will be leased by other medical users.
"It's another great day for Jeffersonville as we break ground on this Medical Center," Moore said in the news release. "Over the past few years the city has made a significant investment in this area. It's exciting to know that we invested wisely and it's paying-off."
The new center will employ 12-24 medical professionals, with a combined salary of approximately $1 million per year.
"Jeffersonville is growing, River Ridge is hiring a lot of folks," said David Nicklies, president of Nicklies Development. "We think it's a great community. It's been neglected for a lot of years -- it's time that Jeffersonville gets everything it deserves."
Moore and officials from Planet Fitness also announced plans to open a new fitness center in the same complex. "I'm thrilled that Jeffersonville has been chosen as the site of a custom Planet Fitness club," Moore said in the release.
The new 25,000-ft. Planet Fitness facility is expected to open next spring.
