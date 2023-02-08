LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state.
LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief.
In Illinois, shoppers can buy marijuana for medical or recreational purposes.
So far, Kentucky's neighboring states of Illinois, Ohio West Virginia and Missouri have legalized medical marijuana.
But in Kentucky, medical marijuana remains illegal and it's against federal law to transport it across state lanes.
