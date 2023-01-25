LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio company is now advertising medical marijuana certifications in Kentucky.
This comes after Gov. Andy Beshear's order to pardon medical marijuana users. But medical advocates and legislators are pushing back on Kentuckians paying for services.
Duber Medical recently expanded from Ohio to Kentucky. On the company's website it clearly says it's helping patients get a medical marijuana card even though those don't exist in Kentucky.
"I worry a lot of Kentuckians are going to get scammed," Dee Dee Taylor, founder of 502 Hemp, said.
Taylor runs 502 Hemp, a wholistic medicine store in Louisville. She's warning Kentuckians as more companies pop up offering medical marijuana cards and services.
"It is still federally illegal," Taylor said.
Several companies popped up in the state after Beshear signed an executive order last November, saying people charged with drug crimes for using medical marijuana could be pardoned if they had serious medical conditions.
Duber Medical claims it can recommend medical marijuana treatment and provide the pathway a patient needs to obtain that pardon.
"We have a certification in line with Gov. Beshear's executive order that document is what the patient must have to be legal in Kentucky or to start the path of legality," Gabrielle Morris, with Duber Medical, said
Kentucky State Rep. Nima Kulkami says the advertisements and services offered by companies like Duber Medical create confusion.
"I think they're confused about what is allowed in Kentucky, patients are confused on what's allowed in Kentucky," Kulkami said. "There is no medical marijuana card, there is no process to obtain it because we again do not have any medical cannabis that's legal."
By law, a certification is needed to qualify for Beshear's pardon. Kulkami says the certification alone from a medical expert will not prevent an officer from charging someone with possession.
However, if pulled over by a state trooper with proof of a checklist, it may prevent an arrest.
"We are hopeful that possibly Kentucky State Police will look at this checklist and make that leap to conclude that they shouldn't arrest this individual," Kulkami said.
Thirty-seven states have legalized medical marijuana and it'll be a topic again this year for Kentucky's legislative session.
Republicans ay the governor's executive order is illegal.
