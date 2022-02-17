LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors said the best way for pregnant mothers to protect their babies is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says protection from the COVID-19 vaccine is passed on to babies.
Doctors also said having COVID-19 while pregnant increases the chance for possible complications.
The virus can damage the placenta, increasing the risk of stillbirth.
"Unvaccinated pregnant women can get very, very sick," said Maria Schweichler of Norton Women's Care. "You never want to intubate a pregnant woman, but if you get COVID, you're at increased risk for intubation, increased risk for pre-term delivery. And then if you get COVID and survive, later on, increased risk of preeclampsia, growth restriction and stillbirth."
#ICYMI @nytimes links to research in @JAMA_current. #COVID19 #JAMANetworkInTheNews https://t.co/fF9kHc3bCM pic.twitter.com/si1j5rAt8j— JAMA Network (@JAMANetwork) February 15, 2022
Doctors also said the vaccine has no effect on fertility.
