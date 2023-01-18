LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville.
The bus company said it's partnering with Miller Transportation.
The Louisville service will run between more than 20 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis.
The new service will start Jan. 25 but schedules and tickets are already available online here.
Megabus has provided service in Louisville before. Louisville pick-up and drop-off will be at the downtown Greyhound station.
Megabus originally stopped its Louisville service in 2007 then returned again in 2012.
