LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Black-owned marketplace is taking advantage of the biggest shopping day of the year.
MELANnaire Marketplace officially opened at its new indoor location in downtown Louisville on Black Friday — between Smoketown and the west end at 4th and West Liberty streets.
All merchants in the marketplace are Black-owned businesses, and more than 70 were set up Friday for the opening. The market includes a variety of items like clothes, art bath and body products, baked goods, jewelry and more.
Nachand Trabue, founder and owner of MELANnaire Marketplace, said they are trying to transform the way they spend money in the community.
"It's so hard for small businesses to go into business in their own brick-and-mortar," Trabue said. "So why not create a marketplace where you can have so many Black-owned businesses all in one space together collaborating, cultivating and circulating the dollar within our community."
This Saturday, Nov. 27, the marketplace is hosting the Galleria Remix Holiday Shop Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The marketplace is open every weekend until Christmas Eve, and every day from Dec. 18-24.
