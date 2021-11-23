LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With holiday shopping season underway, Kentuckiana residents are being encouraged to support local businesses.
This Saturday, Nov. 27, is "Small Business Saturday," an effort to get shoppers to support local shops, restaurants and entrepreneurs.
"As we head into another holiday season with the pandemic still a concern, it is important to support our small businesses, especially minority-owned businesses that are particularly vulnerable to any economic shifts," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release on Tuesday.
As part of Small Business Saturday, Colonial Gardens will host the South Points Small Business Saturday Market pop-up with area vendors, food, music and activities for kids. The market gets started at 11 a.m. at 818 West Kenwood Drive.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance launched the South Points Local Passport in November to encourage local shopping. The initiative lasts through Friday, Nov. 26, and ends with a grand prize drawing at 2 p.m. during the market pop-up. For more information about the passport, click here.
Also this weekend, the MELANnaire Marketplace, held at 4th Street Live! in downtown Louisville, will host the Galleria Remix Holiday Shop Extravaganza on Friday, Nov. 26, for "Buy Black on Black Friday," and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The market will include a variety of Black-owned businesses from across the city, selling clothes, art, bath and body goods, baked goods and jewelry. For more information about the holiday market, click here.
Local vendors will also be set up at the inaugural "First Mate's Market" this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Belle of Louisville on River Road.
Small Business Saturday is an annual initiative that takes place in cities and towns across the country. In southern Indiana, downtown Jeffersonville will celebrate from 11 a.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Jeffersonville Main Street organization.
In New Albany, for every $50 spent during Small Business Saturday, shoppers who submit their receipts will be entered to win a small business gift card bundle worth $300. Pictures of receipts can be submitted to 812-941-0018. For more information, click here.
For a list of small businesses in southern Indiana, click here.
